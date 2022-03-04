We shuttered the store eighteen months ago (thanks COVID 🦠) and it has sat in the background as Buildkite continued to grow – but now we have an announcement to make ✨

Today we are re-launching our online store 🎉 shop.buildkite.com 🎉

Relaunch time!

We are super excited to be bringing the Buildkite store online with our OG Buildkite tee, our Pride tee, plus A NEW TEE 🤩 and sticker 🤩 featuring artwork by the fantastic Australian creative Magda Ksiezak!

Oh hai, Constellation

We commissioned Australian illustrator and all-round-creative-genius Magda aka Okay Kiosk to create a new two-colour illustrative design in both navy and grey marle available to purchase now in both Mens and Womens sizes.

These new Constellation tees include minimal branding in the form of a Buildkite logotype on a small sleeve pip tag, as modelled above by the goodest of good boys, Alfie 🐾 💅🏻

A continuing commitment

Our Pride tees are back in stock – we have been working with the 100% Indigenous owned and operated organisation Black Rainbow for some time, and continue to support them with all income derived from Buildkite Pride tee sales donated. Black Rainbow is a national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders LGBQTI+SB org supporting positive health and wellbeing through active community initiatives and projects across Australia 🙌

The OG

Our Buildkite logomark tee is back! We source our tees from AS Colour, located in Melbourne, Victoria – an Australian basics clothing line with a focus on social responsibility 🤗

Dance, dance!

The OG sticker pack is back with a twist! Our three-pack is back on the shelves so you can plaster your laptop (or, any surface, really) with Buildkite goodness 💚 the pack includes 1x OG green; 1x circle cut and 1x new Dance! Sticker, beautifully illustrated by Magda 🥳

A new commitment

A suggestion from @Hannah on our team led to a new partnership – we’re excited to announce we are working with the Australian social enterprise Ozanam Industries for all shop order logistics and fulfilment from this point forward! Ozanam are a special arm of the St Vincent de Paul Society, whose mission is to enhance the lives of people living with disabilities, and employs over 100 disabled individuals across multiple locations in the state of NSW 🙏

Fast-tracked straight to you

Our existing shipping arrangement was proving problematic with international orders, so after a thorough evaluation, we have engaged Interparcel in order to provide a more reliable service with full tracking on all orders globally ✈️

Ordering in 3, 2, 1…

We’re super excited to start shipping our swag around the world again – head to shop.buildkite.com to place your orders ✨ send us photos of your swag in the wild 📸 and let us know on Twitter what you’d like to see next! 🤔💚