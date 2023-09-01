Not only does PagerDuty use Buildkite for their CI/CD, Buildkite also integrates with PagerDuty’s real-time incident response tools, helping developers reduce the time to incident triage and resolution by having immediate access to recent CI/CD information. Used together, Buildkite and PagerDuty can help drive full-service ownership, giving you a complete set of tools to test, deliver, operate and iterate.

PagerDuty Change Events Integration

During an incident, it’s critical to have relevant information at hand. Integrating Buildkite and PagerDuty, you can send Change Events from any Buildkite pipeline, so you’ll always have a chronological list of recent deploys on hand in PagerDuty. And with support for Buildkite’s conditionals, you can be sure you’re only sharing the build events that matter.

PagerDuty + Buildkite case study

PagerDuty use Buildkite for their CI/CD pipelines in order ensure their feature delivery and deployment strategy is fast, scaleable and easy to set up and use.