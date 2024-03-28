Buildkite Webinars

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Upcoming webinar

Register to attend this webinar live.

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber
Date


Schedule
  • Webinar40 min

Uber’s monorepo contains over 50 million lines of code, and serves over 3,000 engineers. 

In this webinar, we’ll talk about the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way. You’ll learn about:

  • Using Bazel to understand build targets and optimize CI processes.
  • Dynamically generating CI build steps to handle complex changes efficiently.
  • How Uber improved CI performance through containerized environments.
  • Custom tools that Uber has built to ensure performant CI.

Join us to learn how to apply these strategies to your CI/CD processes. Registration provides access to both the live session and a post-event recording.

Related webinars


How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to Spot Instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan


Secure CI/CD at Scale

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan


Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.

Peter BuckleyJames McShane

Peter Buckley and James McShane