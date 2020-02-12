We're discontinuing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 as part of regular efforts to improve the security of the Buildkite platform. We're making this change on agent.buildkite.com effective immediately. As of 1st March, 2020 we will only support TLS 1.2 and above on buildkite.com and all subdomains.

These older protocols have been on a deprecation track for quite a while. Almost all traffic to buildkite.com is already using TLS 1.2. It has been supported in browsers since 2013, and many browsers will be removing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 this year. TLS 1.2 has been supported by the Buildkite Agent since the first v2 release in 2015. If you're also using the Buildkite API please double check that your clients support TLS 1.2.

If you have any questions or concerns please reach out via support@buildkite.com.