  12 new conditionals now available

12 new conditionals now available

Since adding conditionals support we've added the following 11 new variables and one new function 🎉

  • build.env()
  • build.author.email
  • build.author.id
  • build.author.name
  • build.author.teams
  • build.commit
  • build.creator.email
  • build.creator.id
  • build.creator.name
  • build.creator.teams
  • build.pull_request.draft
  • build.source

You can find full descriptions of all the available variables in the Using Conditionals guide, as well as new code samples 💫

Harriet

