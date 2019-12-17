Since adding conditionals support we've added the following 11 new variables and one new function 🎉
build.env()
build.author.email
build.author.id
build.author.name
build.author.teams
build.commit
build.creator.email
build.creator.id
build.creator.name
build.creator.teams
build.pull_request.draft
build.source
You can find full descriptions of all the available variables in the Using Conditionals guide, as well as new code samples 💫
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.