Since adding conditionals support we've added the following 11 new variables and one new function 🎉

build.env()

build.author.email

build.author.id

build.author.name

build.author.teams

build.commit

build.creator.email

build.creator.id

build.creator.name

build.creator.teams

build.pull_request.draft

build.source

You can find full descriptions of all the available variables in the Using Conditionals guide, as well as new code samples 💫