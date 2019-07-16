We've added the ability to link to build annotations, so you can more easily share them with your team, and link to them in your build output 🔗

You can find an annotation's link using the coloured bar on the left, or you can add #annotation-<context> to the build page's URL. For example, if the annotation has the context coverage , you'd add #annotation-coverage to the build page's URL.

See the buildkite-agent annotate documentation for information on adding and updating build annotations.