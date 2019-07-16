We've added the ability to link to build annotations, so you can more easily share them with your team, and link to them in your build output 🔗
You can find an annotation's link using the coloured bar on the left, or you can add
#annotation-<context> to the build page's URL. For example, if the annotation has the context
coverage, you'd add
#annotation-coverage to the build page's URL.
See the buildkite-agent annotate documentation for information on adding and updating build annotations.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.