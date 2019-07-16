  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Link directly to build annotations

Link directly to build annotations

We've added the ability to link to build annotations, so you can more easily share them with your team, and link to them in your build output 🔗

Screenshot of the link on a build annotation

You can find an annotation's link using the coloured bar on the left, or you can add #annotation-<context> to the build page's URL. For example, if the annotation has the context coverage, you'd add #annotation-coverage to the build page's URL.

See the buildkite-agent annotate documentation for information on adding and updating build annotations.

Jessica

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service