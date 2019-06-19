In addition to running builds when code is pushed to GitHub forks, you can now trigger builds when forks are created 🍽🤖
You can use fork events to automatically provision staging environments for example, or to automate other aspects of your fork-based workflows.
Support for the fork event is supported for both GitHub and GitHub Enterprise, and can be configured from your pipeline’s GitHub or GitHub Enterprise Settings.
