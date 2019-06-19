  1. Resources
  Trigger builds on GitHub fork creation

Trigger builds on GitHub fork creation

In addition to running builds when code is pushed to GitHub forks, you can now trigger builds when forks are created 🍽🤖

Screenshot of Buildkite GitHub Settings

You can use fork events to automatically provision staging environments for example, or to automate other aspects of your fork-based workflows.

Support for the fork event is supported for both GitHub and GitHub Enterprise, and can be configured from your pipeline’s GitHub or GitHub Enterprise Settings.

Justin

