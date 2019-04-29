We've added a new
soft_fail property to command steps, so you can ensure that some jobs never fail the build 🎈
steps: - label: '💨 Smoke Test' command: smoke-test.sh soft_fail: - exit_status: 1
To ensure you're not swallowing unintended errors, soft failures can be configured to handle specific exit statuses. And if a job soft fails, it'll be marked in the pipeline with a red warning icon, letting you keep an eye on it:
You can read more about the new
soft_fail property in the Command Step documentation.
