We've added a new soft_fail property to command steps, so you can ensure that some jobs never fail the build 🎈

1 2 3 4 5 steps: - label: '💨 Smoke Test' command: smoke-test.sh soft_fail: - exit_status: 1

To ensure you're not swallowing unintended errors, soft failures can be configured to handle specific exit statuses. And if a job soft fails, it'll be marked in the pipeline with a red warning icon, letting you keep an eye on it: