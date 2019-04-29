  1. Resources
  5. Command steps can now be made to soft fail

We've added a new soft_fail property to command steps, so you can ensure that some jobs never fail the build 🎈

1
2
3
4
5
steps:
  - label: '💨 Smoke Test'
    command: smoke-test.sh
    soft_fail:
      - exit_status: 1

To ensure you're not swallowing unintended errors, soft failures can be configured to handle specific exit statuses. And if a job soft fails, it'll be marked in the pipeline with a red warning icon, letting you keep an eye on it:

A build with a soft-failed step completing and passing

You can read more about the new soft_fail property in the Command Step documentation.

Justin

