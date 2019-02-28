We've been rolling out some big upgrades to Buildkite’s Single Sign-On (SSO) support based on your feedback 📣
The upgrades to Single Sign-On include:
If your organization hasn't already made the switch, we'll be automatically moving your Buildkite organization to the new version of SSO over the next few weeks. There will be no interruption to your logins, and it won't require any changes to your SSO provider setup.
If you have any questions please email support@buildkite.com, and you can read more about SSO updates in our community forum post 😊
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.