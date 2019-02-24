  1. Resources
Block steps record the person who unblocks them, and this information is available to subsequent steps via $BUILDKITE_UNBLOCKER environment variables. 👮‍♂️

List of unblocker environment variables from the documentation linked earlier

Due to a quirk in our job environment calculations, these variables were only available in steps that were pipeline uploaded after the block step. This has been fixed, so now all steps after a block step will have the correct unblocker environment variables, no matter how they’re defined or uploaded. 💯

So if you upload a deployment pipeline like this: 💁‍♀️

Deployment pipeline with block step still blocked and a subsequent waiting command job

The $BUILDKITE_UNBLOCKER environment variables will be set to the person who presses the Deploy button: 🙋‍♀️

Block step which has been unblocked and a completely command job with the unblocker's name

You can read more about block steps in our documentation. 📚

