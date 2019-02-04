  1. Resources
  3. Changelog
  Run pipelines locally with bk cli 🤖

Run pipelines locally with bk cli 🤖

We've been working on a command-line tool for Buildkite for a while. Recently it's been upgraded with a local pipeline runner for testing out pipelines locally on your development machine.

We use this for testing plugins, and quickly iterating on pipelines in development. Secretly, it was just an experiment to use the image support in iTerm 2 for rendering inline custom emojis 😉💥

render1549343670295.gif

Download the latest release and let us know what you think.

Lachlan

