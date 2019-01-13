We’ve updated the pipeline view of parallel jobs, so instead of showing every individual job they’re now shown as a single, expandable group 🎲

Each parallel job on the build page now also shows their number, and the parallel group size, alongside their label 🏷

Parallel jobs are a powerful way to reduce your build time by distributing your tests across agents 🌪 You can read about them in the parallel job documentation, or see them in action in the parallel testing screencast.