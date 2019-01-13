  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Parallel jobs now show as a single group

Parallel jobs now show as a single group

We’ve updated the pipeline view of parallel jobs, so instead of showing every individual job they’re now shown as a single, expandable group 🎲

Animation of parallel job groups

Each parallel job on the build page now also shows their number, and the parallel group size, alongside their label 🏷

The same parallel jobs, represented with more detail down the page

Parallel jobs are a powerful way to reduce your build time by distributing your tests across agents 🌪 You can read about them in the parallel job documentation, or see them in action in the parallel testing screencast.

Jessica

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service