We've released a new major version of Elastic Stack for AWS.

The Buildkite Elastic CI Stack gives you a private, autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster. Use it to parallelize legacy tests across hundreds of nodes, run tests and deployments for all your Linux-based services and apps, or run AWS ops tasks.

The new version is focused on moving the underlying instances to Amazon Linux 2, which brings with it modern versions of systemd amongst others.

Check out the full release notes at https://github.com/buildkite/elastic-ci-stack-for-aws/releases/tag/v4.0.0 and let us know what you think at https://forum.buildkite.community/t/upcoming-elastic-stack-v4/78.