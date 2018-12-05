There's a new screencast available at buildkite.com/screencasts/docker 🎉

The Docker screencast walks through a Docker workflow in Buildkite: building, testing, and deploying an image to production. The pipeline and code you'll see in the screencast are also available on GitHub: https://github.com/buildkite/screencast-examples/

You can check out the Docker screencast, and all the others, at buildkite.com/screencasts