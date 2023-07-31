  1. Resources
  Upcoming change to the Buildkite API

To enhance the overall reliability and scalability, we are implementing changes to how Buildkite handles API GET requests that include a body in the payload starting September 18th.

As a result of these changes, any GET request to api.buildkite.com that includes a body will receive a 403 status (Forbidden) as a response.

This may impact legacy clients, particularly older versions of Buildkite's Terraform provider (< 0.15). To ensure compatibility, we recommend upgrading to the latest version of our Terraform provider.

During the week commencing August 28th, Buildkite will intermittently enable this change for short periods as a low-impact method of uncovering issues.

We value our customers and their experience with Buildkite, so we will directly communicate with any customers continuing to submit API GET requests with a body.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to improve our platform.

Update: We originally advised this change would occur on August 14th, we have delayed this change to September 18th.

James

