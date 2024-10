Today we’re shipping 30+ new features to Buildkite 🚀

Some of the features I’m most excited about are:

🗂 Pipeline Templates let you have a shared set of step definitions you can use across your pipelines, and better yet, you can lock down all your pipelines in the organization to only those templates. Great for security and control at scale.

📈 We’ve added metrics to your cluster queues. You’ll now be able to see how many agents are connected, how many jobs are running, and what the current scheduled wait time for a job is.

🔨 Building upon our local Agent Job API that we shipped in the last release, Agent hooks can be written in any language, not just Bash. This allows us to work towards a future where you can write your hooks once and run them anywhere.

Check out the rest of the release here: https://buildkite.com/releases/2023-06

I'd love to hear your feedback on the release, send me an email any time: keith@buildkite.com