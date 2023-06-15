We're removing support for
Import of agent tokens in the Terraform provider. This change coincides with the announcement in this changelog. From 4 July 2023 onwards, any resources or data-sources which are dependent on an agent token being present will likely fail to
apply.
We recommend that you update your provider
version to >=
0.19.0. Any version below this will run a state refresh on the next Terraform operation and cause agent tokens in
state to be set to nil, "". If these changes are then deployed, there is a risk that all agents in your organisation will have their tokens removed and no longer be able to connect to Buildkite.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.