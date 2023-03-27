  1. Resources
  5. Secure your organization with session IP address pinning

Prompt your users to re-authorize when their origin changes.

With session IP address pinning enabled, authorized sessions can only come from the IP address that created the session. If another IP address attempts to access the organization, the session will be immediately revoked. By pairing IP pinning with SSO session durations, we're taking a proactive approach to combating stolen session cookies.

We're committed to keeping our customers' data secure and are constantly exploring new ways to enhance our security measures.

Learn more about session IP address pinning

