Build Matrix has been extended to support matrix variable interpolation inside the
plugins and
agents attributes of command steps.
steps: - label: "💥 Matrix Build" command: "echo {{matrix.os}} {{matrix.arch}}" agents: queue: "builder-{{matrix.arch}}" matrix: setup: arch: - "amd64" - "arm64" os: - "windows" - "linux" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.0: upload: "out/{{matrix.arch}}.gz"
