  5. Build Matrix support for plugins and agents

Build Matrix has been extended to support matrix variable interpolation inside the plugins and agents attributes of command steps.

steps:
- label: "💥 Matrix Build"
  command: "echo {{matrix.os}} {{matrix.arch}}"
  agents:
    queue: "builder-{{matrix.arch}}"
  matrix:
    setup:
      arch:
        - "amd64"
        - "arm64"
      os:
        - "windows"
        - "linux"
  plugins:
    - artifacts#v1.9.0:
        upload: "out/{{matrix.arch}}.gz"

Learn more about increased Build Matrix support

