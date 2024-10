We've updated the Build UI to be more intuitive with the following improvements:

The issues tab is called the failures tab, making it easier for you to view failed jobs

The organization name and avatar are now seen on each Build page, to make it easier view the organization you're editing settings for

Block steps within groups are now easier to identify in the UI with a thickened purple border

Pipelines can be bookmarked instead of starred

Build summary now has a rebuild option, rather than edit steps and new build options

You can now navigate to all builds by clicking on the builds icon

Spacing and font fixes

It's also easier to make your pipelines stand out with: