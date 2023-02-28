  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Agent v3.44 + AWS Elastic Stack v5.17 release

Agent v3.44 + AWS Elastic Stack v5.17 release

The 3.44.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.17.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

Major updates to the agent include:

  • New experiment for running jobs under Kubernetes
  • Docker images based on Ubuntu 22.04
  • The ability to add claims to OIDC token requests

This agent release has been added to the 5.17.0 release of the elastic stack, as well as support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes, and updates to Docker, Docker Compose, buildx, git, and the Linux kernel.

For a full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.

Josh

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service