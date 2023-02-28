The 3.44.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.17.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

Major updates to the agent include:

New experiment for running jobs under Kubernetes

Docker images based on Ubuntu 22.04

The ability to add claims to OIDC token requests

This agent release has been added to the 5.17.0 release of the elastic stack, as well as support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes, and updates to Docker, Docker Compose, buildx, git, and the Linux kernel.

For a full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.