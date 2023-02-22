  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Updated docs navigation

Updated docs navigation

We've updated the navigation in the documentation to help you find the content you need quickly. 🎉

docs-nav-refresh.png

These changes include:

  • Having the on-page navigation highlight which section you're reading.
  • Revamping the style of the global navigation bar to a single row.
  • Focusing on up-to-date and high-value pages like security while deemphasizing deprecated content.
  • Highlighting the Overview page and Getting started guide for Pipelines.
  • Updating the typography to improve readability.

Try out the new navigation

Michael

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service