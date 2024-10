The 3.40.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.13.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

This release adds agent binaries for Windows/arm64, and fixes a few minor security issues. This agent release has been added to the release of the elastic stack.

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.