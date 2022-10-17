  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Agent v3.39.1 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.11.2 release

Agent v3.39.1 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.11.2 release

The 3.39.1 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.11.2 version of the AWS Elastic Stack are now available.

The 3.39.1 version of the buildkite agent is a security update that addresses the security advisory, that was previously disclosed here. This advisory applied to agents running in the same environment as the recently-released bash 5.2.

The 5.11.2 version of the AWS Elastic Stack updates the buildkite-agent to v3.39.1 and also fixes an issue with the date command in the log collector.

For the full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.

Narthana

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service