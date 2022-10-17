The 3.39.1 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.11.2 version of the AWS Elastic Stack are now available.

The 3.39.1 version of the buildkite agent is a security update that addresses the security advisory, that was previously disclosed here. This advisory applied to agents running in the same environment as the recently-released bash 5.2.

The 5.11.2 version of the AWS Elastic Stack updates the buildkite-agent to v3.39.1 and also fixes an issue with the date command in the log collector.

For the full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.