Buildkite agent v3.38.0 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.11.0 are now available!

Agent v3.38.0 adds the ability to trace build jobs using OpenTelemetry. This lets you do all sorts of interesting performance tracking — which jobs are taking the longest, performance and error rate trends, and which job phases are taking up the most time.

Here's a screenshot of OpenTelemetry in action, as viewed from Datadog in waterfall view:

This agent release has been added to the v5.11.0 release of the AWS Elastic Stack, along with the ability to specify which tracing backend to use from the Elastic Stack definition, as well as the ability to specify an arbitrary set of environment variables to start the agent with.

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.