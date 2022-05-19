We're changing the $BUILDKITE_PULL_REQUEST_REPO environment variable value supplied for GitHub and GitHub Enterprise repositories from the unauthenticated git protocol to https 🔒

GitHub announced some time ago that they are removing the unauthenticated git protocol. This change has been in effect since 15th March 2022. Now we're modifying how we generate this environment variable to match their change.

$BUILDKITE_PULL_REQUEST_REPO is not used by the Buildkite Agent to clone your repositories. The value is only provided as a reference, and is particularly useful for pull requests from repository forks. Some customers use this value to ensure that pull requests from forks come from trusted sources, for example.

We recommend reviewing your agent hooks and making sure any security rules that utilise this value are adjusted to be agnostic to the protocol used, and are at least able to handle https.