The 5.8.0 version of the AWS elastic stack is now available. 🚀

This release added:

Ability to customise docker address pools to use more, slightly smaller networks rather than a few big ones

Support for additional ARM/Graviton instance types: c7g, g5g, lm4gn, lm4gen, and x2gd

SecretsBucketRegion parameter and updated s3secrets-hooks

Docs on updating the different components #957 (@keithduncan)

It also fixed:

Overwrite /usr/bin/buildkite-agent symlink if it already exists

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.