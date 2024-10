The 3.35.0 version of the buildkite-agent is now available. 🚀

This release has added:

An option to skip updating the mirror when using git mirrors. Useful when git is mounted from an external volume

The more secure SHA256 hashing algorithm alongside SHA1 when working with artifacts

Additional security when creating directories, making them only accessible by current user and group

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog on GitHub.