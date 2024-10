The 5.7.2 version of the AWS elastic stack is now available. 🚀

This release includes:

Upgrade Docker for Linux (20.10.9) and Windows (20.10.7)

Upgrade docker-compose for Linux (1.29.2) and Windows (1.29.2)

It also fixes:

BuildkiteAgentTokenParameterStorePath support for AWS Secrets Manager SSM references

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.