The 3.33.3 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.7.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available. 🚀

The 3.33.3 Agent release has added:

Support for unset environment variables in Job Lifecycle Hooks

The 5.7.0 Elastic Stack release has added:

Support for storing builds, git-mirrors, and Docker data on NVMe Instance Storage

Retried login for ECR and generic Docker registries

Experimental CloudFormation service role, listing the IAM Actions required to create, update, and delete the template

A README feature matrix for Linux and Windows

qemu and binfmt hooks for cross-architecture Docker image builds

Support for AWS SSM sessions

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.