As part of the transition to GraphQL, we have added graphql_id for the following REST API resources. The graphql_id is used to target specific resources when running queries and mutations on GraphQL API.

Agent

Build

Job

Organization

Pipeline

Team

User

Here is an example response from pipelines which includes graphql_id:

1 2 3 4 5 { "id": "849411f9-9e6d-4739-a0d8-e247088e9b52", "graphql_id": "UGlwZWxpbmUtLS1lOTM4ZGQxYy03MDgwLTQ4ZmQtOGQyMC0yNmQ4M2E0ZjNkNDg=", "url": "https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/acme-inc/pipelines/my-pipeline" }

If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know in the Forum or send us an email 📨