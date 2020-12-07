As part of the transition to GraphQL, we have added
graphql_id for the following REST API resources. The
graphql_id is used to target specific resources when running queries and mutations on GraphQL API.
Here is an example response from pipelines which includes graphql_id:
1 2 3 4 5
{ "id": "849411f9-9e6d-4739-a0d8-e247088e9b52", "graphql_id": "UGlwZWxpbmUtLS1lOTM4ZGQxYy03MDgwLTQ4ZmQtOGQyMC0yNmQ4M2E0ZjNkNDg=", "url": "https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/acme-inc/pipelines/my-pipeline" }
If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know in the Forum or send us an email 📨
