  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Custom states for blocked builds

Custom states for blocked builds

With the new block step attribute, blocked_state, you can specify what state the build should have when it’s blocked by each block step — green passed, yellow running, or red failed.

Screen Shot 2020-09-30 at 10.37.54 am.png

When you’ve got a block step that requires user input, having the build look or behave like it's passed isn’t always what you want. Setting blocked_state will affect the build state within the Buildkite UI, source provider integrations, webhooks, and notifications. This gives you more control over how your builds interact with PRs and custom integrations.

Add the new blocked_state attribute to your block steps to change the blocked status colour from the default green.

Grant

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service