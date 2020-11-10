With the new block step attribute, blocked_state , you can specify what state the build should have when it’s blocked by each block step — green passed , yellow running , or red failed .

When you’ve got a block step that requires user input, having the build look or behave like it's passed isn’t always what you want. Setting blocked_state will affect the build state within the Buildkite UI, source provider integrations, webhooks, and notifications. This gives you more control over how your builds interact with PRs and custom integrations.