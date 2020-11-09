You can now mix positive and negative branch filter patterns for more precise control over which branches to build 🔀
We've done our best to reach out via email if your pipeline already had a mix of patterns that will be affected by this change 👋🏻
If you're seeing unexpected builds, or are left waiting for a build that isn't showing up, we'd suggest a quick review of your pipeline's branch filter patterns.
For more information on branch filter patterns and some example code, check out the updated branch configuration docs.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.