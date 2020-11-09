  1. Resources
Branch filter pattern changes

You can now mix positive and negative branch filter patterns for more precise control over which branches to build 🔀

Branch filter pattern example: main features/* features/beta

We've done our best to reach out via email if your pipeline already had a mix of patterns that will be affected by this change 👋🏻

If you're seeing unexpected builds, or are left waiting for a build that isn't showing up, we'd suggest a quick review of your pipeline's branch filter patterns.

For more information on branch filter patterns and some example code, check out the updated branch configuration docs.

