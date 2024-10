Debugging job and agent issues has become a whole lot easier with the shiny updates we've just released to the Timeline tab 📖

The new and improved Timeline tab has:

Live updating with agent events

Events from the dispatcher showing when the jobs are scheduled and assigned, and

All your job info in one place including concurrency groups, step dependencies, and conditionals

You can find all of these updates under the Timeline tab of any job 🕵🏻‍♀️