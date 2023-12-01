Bulk stop agents

Updating dependencies can be challenging, but staying current on incremental changes is generally easier than tackling major version updates. The agent is no exception, but timeouts and long-running jobs can make upgrading your version of the Elastic CI Stack for AWS hard.

But it just got a bit easier. The latest release of the Buildkite CLI lets you view and stop agents in bulk from the command line. You can choose whether it's a graceful stop or a force stop, making it much simpler to upgrade your whole agent fleet to newer versions.

We recommend always using the latest version of the agent to get any security patches, bug fixes, and new functionality.