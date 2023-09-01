Signing pipelines ensures build agents cannot run jobs with instructions modified by a malicious actor. This improves your security posture and moves you toward zero-trust CI/CD by further isolating you from Buildkite itself being compromised.

With Signed Pipelines, pipelines are cryptographically signed when they are uploaded to Buildkite. Build agents will verify the signature before running the job, and if an agent detects a signature mismatch, the job will not be run. The signature guarantees the origin of jobs by asserting the jobs were uploaded from a trusted source and that the jobs haven't been modified after upload.

Signed Pipeline steps are available for use in Terraform as a data source in the latest version of Terraform Buildkite Provider.