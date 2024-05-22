NewBuildkite hosted agents. Check out the Q1 Release for the latest features, including managed CI/CD offerings for Mac and Linux.

Update

Better visibility of missing dependencies

You can now view missing dependencies in job rows. This allows you to quickly debug your pipeline configuration while the build is running or after it fails.

When a build is running, and a job has a dependency that doesn't exist yet, you'll see the following message:

Job row warning for missing dependency

You can expand the job row to see the names of the missing dependencies:

Detailed missing dependency warning in expanded job row

If the step dependency is not resolved and the build fails, you'll see an error message:

Job row error for failed job due to missing dependency

When you expand the job row, you'll see the names of the missing dependencies:

Detailed missing dependency error in expanded job row

