Mike Morgan

Senior Solutions Architect

Mike has spent the past 10 years in the devops space, across APM, observability, and now CI/CD and dev tooling. At Buildkite, he works with both new and existing customers, helping them optimize their dev processes and unblock their teams.

When not thinking or talking about software development, Mike splits his time between enjoying all the hiking, skiing and outdoor activity that British Columbia has to offer, and sitting in front of a big screen playing video games with blinds closed.