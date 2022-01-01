Lightning Talks

Code-submission processes can highly impact developer productivity, especially as engineering teams scale and codebase complexity grows.

Teams that regularly work on a monorepo struggle with keeping their main branch stable, especially as the number of engineers merging changes (and consequently, the number of code-submissions per day) grows. This happens because incompatibilities emerge when multiple changes are combined, causing builds to break frequently.

This talk will feature a distillation of various merge strategies that help teams scale, and their associated developer-productivity trade offs.