  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Authors
  6. /
  7. Daniel Oakley

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.

Continue reading →
Jenkins logo in a bunch of puzzle pieces
Three icons, connected to each other. Fastlane on the left, Buildkite in the center, and a mobile device on the right

Getting started with iOS CI and fastlane

Speed up your iOS development cycle with CI. fastlane pipelines can test and lint your app automatically, on every commit.

How to lower costs while scaling your CI/CD: Use Spot Instances

Costs increasing? Running more CI/CD pipelines every week? Read on to learn how to reduce costs while keeping the same power.
Set of elements including people, handshake, checklists, and code, all leading into an element with a rocket ship and a 'success' check mark.

Keeping the agile in ‘agile engineering’

Being agile means flexibility. Let’s discuss engineering techniques for your team, using the Agile Manifesto as a guide.
Terminated AWS Spot Instance passing a file to a new running Spot Instance

Retrying CI/CD steps when Spot Instances terminate

AWS Spot Instances lower cloud costs, but also stop at any time. Bring them into your CI infrastructure without sacrificing pipeline efficiency.

Secure your CI/CD pipelines with clear boundaries

Learn how to protect your pipelines and infrastructure. Create and enforce security boundaries to prevent unsafe actions by your pipelines and agents.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service