Sometimes you need to stop queues from dispatching jobs to agents in your cluster. Perhaps you need to fix an issue, perform maintenance, or just take a break.
Whatever the reason, it’s now easier and quicker to find—pause and resume queues directly from the queue’s home screen.
Strengthen your security by signing step instructions and verifying the signature before running jobs.
Allow read-only access to Test Analytics on your test suites.
Fix your builds faster with a single click.
Expand builds in the dashboard to see job statuses inline.
Clean up lingering scheduled jobs by setting a timeout.
A Buildkite-supported plugin to make CI/CD for monorepos easier.
Deeper integration with Test Analytics helps you quickly spot flaky tests from inline test history.
A glimpse into some of the smaller features, fixes, and enhancements our engineering and product teams are constantly shipping.
|Fix
|Improve pipeline filter usability.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of build list data loading.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Create build annotations using the REST API.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix local plugin with one path component.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix 404 issues when using read replicas.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix interpolating default values.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add step ID and signature to build API.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Detect when tables are under heavy load.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Simplify our internal logging.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807).
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update gem version.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Use service quotas for pipeline uploads.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id.
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Revamp run and test execution metadata styles.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make the hide spans experience better.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab.
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix checkout of short commit hashes.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Parallelize artifact collection.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use exponential backoff for retries.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Make byte quantities more readable.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers.
|Agent
|Fix
|Optimize routines by changing the order.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple).
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Reduce information in verification errors.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Enhance interpolation helpers.
|Agent