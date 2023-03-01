Most people only access their build data in the 12 months after the build happened, but not everyone. Many industries have auditing and compliance requirements, meaning you need to keep that data longer.

You can now export your build data into Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage buckets to meet your compliance needs. This keeps you in control of your data and how long you need it.

If you don't want to export your build data, Buildkite can store it for an additional year.