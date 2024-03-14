Scan Node.js for vulnerabilities with Snyk
Audit your Node.js project for security vulnerabilities using Snyk.
- Language
- JavaScript
- Platform
- Docker
- Tool
- Snyk
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that scans a Node.js project for security vulnerabilities using Snyk.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Sets up the environment with Node.js and Snyk.
- Runs Snyk over your Node.js project for security vulnerabilities.
The runtime environment uses the official Synk Docker image with the latest Node.js version.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect your git repository.
- Modify the template commands, environment variables, secrets as needed for your project.
- Retrieve and store
SNYK_TOKENin your pipeline secrets.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.