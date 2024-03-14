CI for Swift

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints, tests, and builds a Swift project.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Builds your Swift project, caching dependencies for subsequent steps. Lints the code with SwiftLint. Runs tests with XCTest.

The runtime environment uses the official Swift Docker image with the latest version.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Swift project. Modify the commands if necessary. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.