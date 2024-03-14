CI for Swift
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints, tests, and builds a Swift project.
At a glance:
- For Swift projects
- Requires Docker
- Uses the Swift Package Manager
- Lints code with SwiftLint
- Tests code using XCTest
How it works
This template:
- Builds your Swift project, caching dependencies for subsequent steps.
- Lints the code with SwiftLint.
- Runs tests with XCTest.
The runtime environment uses the official Swift Docker image with the latest version.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Swift project.
- Modify the commands if necessary.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.