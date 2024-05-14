CI for Ruby on Rails on Hosted Agents

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, audits, runs static analysis, and tests a Ruby on Rails application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Installs ruby gems using bundler, caching the result. Lints your Ruby code with RuboCop. Audits your gems with Bundler-audit. Performs static analysis of your code with Brakeman. Runs tests with RSpec.

The first step installs gems and caches them for the following steps. The remaining steps run in parallel. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Ruby.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your RoR application. Modify the commands if necessary. Configure the pipeline cluster to use hosted agents. Enable Git mirror in Hosted agents - Cache Storage - Settings. This will speed up git checkout. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.