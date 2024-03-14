CI for Node.js with npm, Jest, and Cypress
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.Use template
- Language
- JavaScript
- Platform
- Docker
CI for Node.js
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.Use template
CI for Node.js with npm, Jest, and Cypress
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs a Node.js web app with Jest unit tests and Cypress end-to-end testing.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Installs Node dependencies using npm, caching the result.
- Performs static analysis on the codebase with ESLint.
- Runs Jest unit tests.
- Starts the web app using
npm starton port
8000, then runs any Cypress tests using their official Docker image. It uses
wait-onto verify the app is ready for testing.
All steps run in serial, with each depending on the previous step to complete before starting. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Node.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your Node app.
- Check the commands match your scripts in
package.json.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.