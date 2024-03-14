CI for Node.js with npm, Jest, and Cypress

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs a Node.js web app with Jest unit tests and Cypress end-to-end testing.

At a glance:

For Node.js apps

Uses npm

Requires Docker

Lints code with ESLint

Runs Jest unit tests

Runs Cypress tests

How it works

This template:

Installs Node dependencies using npm, caching the result. Performs static analysis on the codebase with ESLint. Runs Jest unit tests. npm start on port 8000 , then runs any Cypress tests using their official Starts the web app usingon port, then runs any Cypress tests using their official Docker image . It uses wait-on to verify the app is ready for testing.

All steps run in serial, with each depending on the previous step to complete before starting. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Node.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository for your Node app. Check the commands match your scripts in package.json . Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.