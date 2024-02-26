Buildkite Changelog
What’s new and updated in Buildkite
Clusters Generally Available
Posted February 26, 2024 by Liam
Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:
- allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,
- allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,
- helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization,
- gives you more control over your agents and queues like pausing them, and
- provides easily accessible queue metrics.
All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.
Update
Previous: Linking to agents from jobs