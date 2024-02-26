Buildkite Changelog

Clusters Generally Available

Posted February 26, 2024 by Liam

Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:

  • allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,
  • allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,
  • helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization,
  • gives you more control over your agents and queues like pausing them, and
  • provides easily accessible queue metrics.

All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.

Learn more about clusters

