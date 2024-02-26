Clusters Generally Available

Posted February 26, 2024 by Liam

Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:

allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,

allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,

helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization,

gives you more control over your agents and queues like pausing them, and

provides easily accessible queue metrics.

All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.

Learn more about clusters

Update