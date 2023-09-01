Ecommerce - 1800 engineers
Shopify is a global commerce platform powering more than 500,000 entrepreneurs and businesses, and in 2016 they served over 100 million shoppers. They are based in Ottawa, Canada, but have a global presence with over 900 engineers.
Having outgrown their previous hosted CI provider, Shopify needed to reduce their build times from 40 minutes to less than 10 minutes. At the same time, they were scaling their engineering team from 300 to 900 and expanding across multiple time zones.
Buildkite enabled Shopify to auto-scale their build servers to match their engineering teams’ peak demand, and they now run almost 10,000 concurrent build agents. Buildkite’s agent architecture allowed them to take full advantage of cloud cost reduction features, providing a much larger compute capacity for the same cost, and allowed them to smoothly transition from AWS to Google Cloud.
In the face of 300% team growth, Shopify has maintained their targets of keeping build times under 10 minutes, and have been able to apply the same scaling techniques to their key Android and iOS projects.
Software - 120 engineers
Intercom is a live chat system for support, sales, and marketing teams that allows businesses to track and filter customer data; this data can be used to create personalized, automated marketing emails and in-app messages. With Buildkite, Intercom has full confidence that they can ship extremely fast and efficiently because they’ve got full control over the infrastructure.Read the case study
Software - 233 Buildkite users
Pagerduty is the leader in digital operations management with more than 13,000 customers worldwide who rely on its platform to keep their own digital services running. Its platform helps clients identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future.Read the case study
Ecommerce - 550 engineers
REA Group is a multinational digital advertising business specializing in property. Moving to Buildkite from a mix of different build systems, REA was able to significantly decrease their maintenance costs, more easily adopt best practices across all their teams, and make full use of their AWS and Docker expertise.Read the case study