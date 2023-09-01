Ecommerce - 550 engineers
REA Group is a multinational digital advertising business specializing in property. REA’s engineers develop and operate leading property websites in Australia and Asia, including realestate.com.au and iproperty.com.my.
Before Buildkite, REA’s engineering teams were using a mix of build systems, spread across a dozen clusters, which created problems of high maintenance costs and bottlenecks. They needed a solution that would give autonomy back to their engineering teams, and allow them to make full use of their AWS and Docker expertise.
In only a few weeks, REA was able to replace a number of Jenkins and Bamboo CI installations with their own autoscaling stack based on Buildkite, AWS and Docker. They found setup time for new build pipelines was reduced from weeks to days, and the centralized cluster greatly reduced their ops overhead.
Buildkite has helped their teams have faster builds, tighter feedback loops, and easier adoption of new tools and practices. Today, Buildkite powers the majority of builds across their organisation, and is the go-to CI tool for new projects.
Sign up for free, and
connect your first agent.
Send us an email if you’d like to chat about how Buildkite could help you.
Software - 120 engineers
Intercom is a live chat system for support, sales, and marketing teams that allows businesses to track and filter customer data; this data can be used to create personalized, automated marketing emails and in-app messages. With Buildkite, Intercom has full confidence that they can ship extremely fast and efficiently because they’ve got full control over the infrastructure.Read the case study
Software - 233 Buildkite users
Pagerduty is the leader in digital operations management with more than 13,000 customers worldwide who rely on its platform to keep their own digital services running. Its platform helps clients identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future.Read the case study
Ecommerce - 1800 engineers
Shopify is a global ecommerce platform serving hundreds of millions of shoppers. Switching to Buildkite allowed Shopify to reduce their core application’s build times to under 5 minutes, supported an engineering team growth of 300%, and helped to smoothly transition from AWS to Google Cloud.Read the case study