Elastic CI Stack – Graviton ready : Private autoscaling with your own AWS account

The Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster in your own AWS account.

Buildkite’s Elastic CI Stack for AWS has been designated Graviton Ready, as part of the AWS Service Ready Program, and is fully integrating and operational with AWS Graviton.

Working closely with AWS, we’ve ensured the Buildkite Elastic CI Stack has best-in-class Graviton support–enabling you to set up highly scalable infrastructure for your teams powered by the fastest AWS compute.

Also check out: