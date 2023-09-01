AWS offers an array of compute options, all of which the Buildkite agent happily runs on. We believe having full control over your build agents on your infrastructure is critical for happy and unblocked developers and DevOps teams.
The Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster in your own AWS account.
Buildkite’s Elastic CI Stack for AWS has been designated Graviton Ready, as part of the AWS Service Ready Program, and is fully integrating and operational with AWS Graviton.
Working closely with AWS, we’ve ensured the Buildkite Elastic CI Stack has best-in-class Graviton support–enabling you to set up highly scalable infrastructure for your teams powered by the fastest AWS compute.
Buildkite’s Amazon EventBridge integration lets you stream a range of events in real-time from Buildkite to your AWS account, triggering custom workflows such as:
Deploying an integration with AWS Step Functions for Amazon EventBridge enables your Amazon EventBridge event bus to trigger a rule that evaluates Build Started event from Buildkite and invokes AWS Step Functions as a target for matched events.
This solution deploys an integration with AWS Lambda, Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and Amazon Athena
Deploy two integration types to receive Buildkite pipeline alerts through Amazon EventBridge. It can be configured to send pipeline alerts in one of two ways:
