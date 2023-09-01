NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product

Scale your AWS compute with full build control

AWS offers an array of compute options, all of which the Buildkite agent happily runs on. We believe having full control over your build agents on your infrastructure is critical for happy and unblocked developers and DevOps teams.

Elastic CI Stack – Graviton ready:Private autoscaling with your own AWS account

The Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster in your own AWS account.

Buildkite’s Elastic CI Stack for AWS has been designated Graviton Ready, as part of the AWS Service Ready Program, and is fully integrating and operational with AWS Graviton.

Working closely with AWS, we’ve ensured the Buildkite Elastic CI Stack has best-in-class Graviton support–enabling you to set up highly scalable infrastructure for your teams powered by the fastest AWS compute.

Architecture diagram

Eventbridge integrations:Stream real-time events and trigger custom workflows

Buildkite’s Amazon EventBridge integration lets you stream a range of events in real-time from Buildkite to your AWS account, triggering custom workflows such as:

  • Event visualizations with Amazon QuickSight
  • Custom alerts with Amazon SNS
  • Dynamic containerized Buildkite agents using ECS and Buildkite on-demand

Build Workflow

Deploying an integration with AWS Step Functions for Amazon EventBridge enables your Amazon EventBridge event bus to trigger a rule that evaluates Build Started event from Buildkite and invokes AWS Step Functions as a target for matched events.

Architecture diagram

Visualization

This solution deploys an integration with AWS Lambda, Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and Amazon Athena

Architecture diagram

Pipeline Alerts

Deploy two integration types to receive Buildkite pipeline alerts through Amazon EventBridge. It can be configured to send pipeline alerts in one of two ways:

  • As text messages through Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS).
  • As messages sent to a webhook endpoint (ex: Chime, Slack) by an AWS Lambda function.
Architecture diagram
Buildkite helped us bring down our build times from 40 minutes to 10 minutes. We love the pipelines feature and run tests across 100 agents on each main and branch build.
75% reduction in build wait times
4x increase in CI speed for the same budget
Shopify

AWS Resources

Build with the DevOps system used by the best engineering teams on the planet

Pricing that scales with you

Developer

Free

5,000
Job minutes/month 
100,000
Test executions/month 
Team

$9/userper month

20,000
Job minutes/month+ 5,000 per user
250,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
Business

$19/userper month

40,000
Job minutes/month+ 12,500 per user
500,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
Enterprise

$35/userper month (minimum 30 users)

100,000
Job minutes/month+ 25,000 per user
1,000,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
:Premium enterprise support

Our enterprise plan options are available for companies that require the highest level of features and support.

  • 24/7 emergency pager
  • Support SLA
  • Professional services
  • Training
  • Live chat support
  • Technical Account Manager
  • 99.95% Uptime SLA
  • Priority support

